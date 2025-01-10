Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $12.87. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 5,449,688 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $17,615,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 87.7% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,374,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,109,080 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

