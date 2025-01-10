electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,776 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of electroCore worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore Price Performance

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $110.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.50. electroCore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of electroCore from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ECOR

electroCore Company Profile

(Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.