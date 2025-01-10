Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.80 and traded as high as $38.12. Embraer shares last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 692,240 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Embraer by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Embraer by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 146,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 2.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

