Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.80 and traded as high as $38.12. Embraer shares last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 692,240 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. Bank of America boosted their price target on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 3.4% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

