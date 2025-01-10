Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EMR. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

EMR stock opened at $120.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.