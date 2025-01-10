Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Shares Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 33,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 33,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

