Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Epsilon Energy were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its position in Epsilon Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 146,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 696.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 252,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPSN. Roth Mkm started coverage on Epsilon Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Epsilon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

EPSN stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Epsilon Energy Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Epsilon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

