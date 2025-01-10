ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 875.44 ($10.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,055 ($12.98). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 1,051.10 ($12.93), with a volume of 2,540 shares changing hands.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 918.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 875.44.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.