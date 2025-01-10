Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 131.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $143.90.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $801,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,282,099.78. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,897.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,046,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,370,213.80. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,212 shares of company stock worth $28,778,424 in the last 90 days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

