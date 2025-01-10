Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 143,452 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

