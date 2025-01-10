FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF BOARD MEMBER

On January 8, 2025, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS: FMCB) announced that Calvin (“Kelly”) Suess, the Company’s longest-serving current member of the Board of Directors, has tendered his resignation. Suess’s resignation will be effective at the next Board of Directors Meeting scheduled for January 14, 2025, following his 35 years of service on the board.

FMCB’s Chairman, President, and CEO, Kent A. Steinwert, expressed gratitude for Suess’s contributions, highlighting his leadership, vision, and strategic guidance throughout his tenure. Suess was recognized for his agricultural expertise, which significantly impacted the Bank’s operations and community engagement practices.

The announcement of Suess’s resignation is part of the company’s succession planning strategy. The Board’s nominating committee is in the final stages of appointing a new board member, with an anticipated announcement before the end of January 2025. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on the new appointment at the 2025 annual shareholders meeting.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, trading on the OTCQX under the symbol FMCB, serves as the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Established in 1916, F&M Bank operates through 33 locations in California, boasting $5.4 billion in assets and garnering national recognition for its financial stability and performance.

Further details regarding Suess’s resignation and the company’s strategic developments can be found in the press release issued on January 8, 2025. This announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

For additional information on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and F&M Bank, visit fmbonline.com.

Please note that the press release is not filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act and is not incorporated by reference in any Securities Act filings unless explicitly stated.

This concludes the report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s recent Board of Directors announcement.

