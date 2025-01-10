Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 520.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Federal Signal by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.48. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $71.29 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

