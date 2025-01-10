Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

FHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $408.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $56,523.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,620.39. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $184,306.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,485.96. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $1,185,871. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 49.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

