First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 4,183 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

