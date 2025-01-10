First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

