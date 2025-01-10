First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,215 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $91.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.