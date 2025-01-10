First Hawaiian Bank Buys 424 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

