First Hawaiian Bank Buys 6,478 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 226.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 243.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Shares of BA stock opened at $172.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.04 and a 200 day moving average of $165.37. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $231.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

