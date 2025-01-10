First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CSL opened at $372.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $297.25 and a one year high of $481.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.