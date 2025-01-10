First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Jabil by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 114.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,411.44. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,871 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JBL opened at $154.09 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Jabil’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.