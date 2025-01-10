First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,301.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,207.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,120.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,510.00 and a 1 year high of $3,416.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $32.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 154.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.