First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $106.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

