First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $560.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.75.

NYSE:IT opened at $494.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $559.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total transaction of $9,592,128.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,212,724.46. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

