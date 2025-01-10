First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.10 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 47,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,577 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

