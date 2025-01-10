First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.15 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 197.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,292,000 after buying an additional 303,788 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Fortive by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $854,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 80.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

