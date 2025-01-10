First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $68.23 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.17, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,933.04. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $406,646.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,322.50. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,638,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,945,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

