First Hawaiian Bank Invests $955,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.53.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.7 %

WTW opened at $314.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.20. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $238.37 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.