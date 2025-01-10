First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 201,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.61.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -255.17%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

