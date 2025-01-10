First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.26.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $182.05 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.48 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.67 and a 200 day moving average of $178.45.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

