First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,103 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 40.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CACI International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CACI International from $564.00 to $503.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.09.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $415.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $321.85 and a 52 week high of $588.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.97.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

