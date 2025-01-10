First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,795 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,445.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,404,000 after acquiring an additional 369,581 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Quanta Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after acquiring an additional 186,306 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,701.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $348.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $311.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.84 and a 200-day moving average of $293.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.27 and a 52 week high of $350.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

