First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

