First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

