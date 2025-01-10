First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $227.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $258.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.