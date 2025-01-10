First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,015 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $82,485,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,145,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160,269 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 223,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,132,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 89.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,745,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $344.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.43. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.37 and a 12-month high of $348.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.