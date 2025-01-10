First Hawaiian Bank Sells 18,933 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,933 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 64.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,952,000 after purchasing an additional 195,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 60.9% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after buying an additional 885,524 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.74 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.