First Hawaiian Bank Sells 196 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $515.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $401.71 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.73.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

