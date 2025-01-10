First Hawaiian Bank Sells 279 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 536.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,778,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

NYSE J opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

