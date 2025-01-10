First Hawaiian Bank Sells 6,353 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.