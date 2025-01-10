First Hawaiian Bank Sells 895 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,094.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,019,000 after buying an additional 562,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Workday by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after buying an additional 480,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $78,003,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Workday by 152.1% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,401.05. This trade represents a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,257 shares of company stock worth $94,938,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 2.0 %

WDAY opened at $254.69 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.35 and a 200 day moving average of $245.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

