First Hawaiian Bank Sells 9,952 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after buying an additional 215,947 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $139.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.