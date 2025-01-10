First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,897 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $82,748,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,840,000 after acquiring an additional 548,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $48,119,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.