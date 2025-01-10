Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.32 and traded as high as C$2.49. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 11,021 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Foraco International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Foraco International Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$233.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.32.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$105.94 million during the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 33.87%. On average, analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post 0.5984655 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

