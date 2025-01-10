Four Leaf Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORL) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2025

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the second quarter worth $320,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Four Leaf Acquisition by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.