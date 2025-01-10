Four Leaf Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORL) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the second quarter worth $320,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Four Leaf Acquisition by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Four Leaf Acquisition
Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.
