Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FOX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in FOX by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 0.5 %

FOXA opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,352 shares of company stock worth $20,822,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

