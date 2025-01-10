Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$170.19 and traded as high as C$184.56. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$182.77, with a volume of 106,371 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.80.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$172.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.30%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

