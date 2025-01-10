Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fresenius Medical Care AG (ETR:FME – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €38.44 ($39.63) and traded as high as €44.15 ($45.52). Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at €43.51 ($44.86), with a volume of 458,800 shares changing hands.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €42.61 and its 200-day moving average is €38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient’s residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

