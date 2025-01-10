FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.83 and traded as high as $30.02. FRP shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 17,342 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $561.19 million, a PE ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 0.50.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,167. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,841 shares of company stock worth $339,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FRP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in FRP by 7.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in FRP by 116.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

