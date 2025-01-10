FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.83 and traded as high as $30.02. FRP shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 17,342 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $561.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 0.50.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,942. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 1,029 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,167. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,841 shares of company stock valued at $339,972 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in FRP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 7.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FRP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in FRP by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

