FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO Sells $7,143,698.88 in Stock

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $7,143,698.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,553.17. This trade represents a 80.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FuboTV Stock Down 2.6 %

FUBO opened at $5.32 on Friday. FuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuboTV

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in FuboTV in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in FuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuboTV by 41.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FuboTV during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

About FuboTV

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

